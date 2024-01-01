$35,586+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Honda Pilot
EX
2021 Honda Pilot
EX
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$35,586
+ taxes & licensing
69,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF6H38MB505312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 69,166 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 29,310 KM $36,889 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS 34,371 KM $27,889 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Pilot EX 69,166 KM $35,586 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
Call Dealer
519-631-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,586
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2021 Honda Pilot