Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Dodge Durango

78,137 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14233265

2023 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 14233265
  2. 14233265
  3. 14233265
  4. 14233265
  5. 14233265
  6. 14233265
  7. 14233265
  8. 14233265
  9. 14233265
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
78,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG3PC675049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 102260A
  • Mileage 78,137 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2023 Dodge Durango GT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2023 Dodge Durango GT 78,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Select for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2025 Chrysler Pacifica Select 32,754 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Select for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Select 77,022 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2023 Dodge Durango