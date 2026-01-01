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2025 Chrysler Pacifica
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2025 Chrysler Pacifica
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Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
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Used
35,253KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3BG7SR563341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 104865A
- Mileage 35,253 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2025 Chrysler Pacifica