2023 Jeep Gladiator

17,038 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTEGXPL550055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 101480A
  • Mileage 17,038 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

2023 Jeep Gladiator