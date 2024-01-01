$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
17,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6JJTEGXPL550055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 101480A
- Mileage 17,038 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 17,038 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 96,998 KM $32,798 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Laramie 156,377 KM $39,288 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2023 Jeep Gladiator