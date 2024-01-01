$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Dodge Magnum
RT
2005 Dodge Magnum
RT
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
218,249KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2D8GV58285H605326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,249 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2005 DODGE MAGNUM R/T
- $3999.00 + HST and Licensing
Ask about our other cars for sale!
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- $3999.00 + HST and Licensing
Ask about our other cars for sale!
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
2008 Pontiac Torrent FWD 293,686 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Vue FWD V6 XR 210,193 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD 309,960 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Email CFT Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
Call Dealer
613-406-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2005 Dodge Magnum