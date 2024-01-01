Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2008 PONTIAC TORRENT</div><br /><div>- $2500 + HST and Licensing </div><br /><div>Ask about our other cars for sale!</div><br /><div>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</div><div><br /></div>

2008 Pontiac Torrent

293,686 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Pontiac Torrent

FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac Torrent

FWD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 11153365
  2. 11153365
  3. 11153365
  4. 11153365
  5. 11153365
  6. 11153365
  7. 11153365
  8. 11153365
  9. 11153365
  10. 11153365
  11. 11153365
  12. 11153365
  13. 11153365
  14. 11153365
  15. 11153365
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
293,686KM
Used
VIN 2CKDL33F186346709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 293,686 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 PONTIAC TORRENT
- $2500 + HST and Licensing
Ask about our other cars for sale!
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

Used 2008 Saturn Vue FWD V6 XR for sale in Stittsville, ON
2008 Saturn Vue FWD V6 XR 210,193 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD 309,960 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Edge Limited AWD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2010 Ford Edge Limited AWD 312,708 KM $3,500 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac Torrent