2015 Ford Escape

145,810 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
SE COMING SOON!! 4X4

SE COMING SOON!! 4X4

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457208
  • Stock #: 6578
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GXXFUA70305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 145,810 KM

Vehicle Description

PERFECT SUV FOR CHEAP PAYMENTS! LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, 4WD, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH, SAT RADIO, ETC! SOLD CERTIFIED.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

