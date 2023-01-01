$16,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-836-3333
2015 Ford Escape
SE COMING SOON!! 4X4
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10457208
- Stock #: 6578
- VIN: 1FMCU9GXXFUA70305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 145,810 KM
Vehicle Description
PERFECT SUV FOR CHEAP PAYMENTS! LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, A/C, 4WD, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH, SAT RADIO, ETC! SOLD CERTIFIED.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.