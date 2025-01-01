Menu
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL!!</p><p>**ALL WHEEL DRIVE MODEL**</p><p>2.0L INLINE 4 TUBROCHARGED MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, PANO ROOF, HEATED MEMORY SEATS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**CAR BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p>**ADDITIONAL $599.99 FOR CERTIFICATION**</p><p>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.<br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.<br /><br />All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.<br /><br />All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.<br /><br />*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*<br /><br />Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!<br /><br />Contact us VIA email, call, or text!<br /><br />sales@autoview.ca<br /><br />905-379-4206</p>

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

VIN WVGBV7AX4BW513956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,719 MI

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL!!

**ALL WHEEL DRIVE MODEL**

2.0L INLINE 4 TUBROCHARGED MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, PANO ROOF, HEATED MEMORY SEATS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AND MUCH MORE!!

**CAR BEING SOLD AS-IS**

**ADDITIONAL $599.99 FOR CERTIFICATION**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
