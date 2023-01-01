Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM Cargo Van

18,398 KM

Details Description Features

$68,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$68,988

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2022 RAM Cargo Van

2022 RAM Cargo Van

2500 high roof

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM Cargo Van

2500 high roof

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1686169122
  2. 1686169122
  3. 1686169122
  4. 1686169122
  5. 1686169122
  6. 1686169122
  7. 1686169122
  8. 1686169122
  9. 1686169122
  10. 1686169122
  11. 1686169122
  12. 1686169122
  13. 1686169122
  14. 1686169122
  15. 1686169122
  16. 1686169122
  17. 1686169122
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$68,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,398KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10039212
  • Stock #: 06071896
  • VIN: 3C6LRVDG9NE121896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 18,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! Fully certified. still under chrysler warranty. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2022 RAM Cargo Van 2...
 18,398 KM
$68,988 + tax & lic
1994 Ford Mustang GT...
 184,872 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-250 XL-8...
 114,613 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory