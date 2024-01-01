$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
126,288KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3gtu2tec8fg287348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # p498
- Mileage 126,288 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
nice work truck, former Rodgers vehicle, 110-volt power inverter under the back seat, 4x4, power windows, air, p-locks, and more, carfax clean no accidents, contractors box, certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul at 416-543-8201.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 126,288 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equinox 232,000 KM $7,895 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 257,000 KM SOLD
Email Paul's Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2015 GMC Sierra 1500