<p>nice work truck, former Rodgers vehicle, 110-volt power inverter under the back seat, 4x4, power windows, air, p-locks, and more, carfax clean no accidents, contractors box, certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul at 416-543-8201.</p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

126,288 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,288KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3gtu2tec8fg287348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # p498
  • Mileage 126,288 KM

Vehicle Description

nice work truck, former Rodgers vehicle, 110-volt power inverter under the back seat, 4x4, power windows, air, p-locks, and more, carfax clean no accidents, contractors box, certified, 3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul at 416-543-8201.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2015 GMC Sierra 1500