$29,157+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$29,157
+ taxes & licensing
129,251KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7NM8HS872788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 129,251 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NM8HS872788.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
AC power outlet: 1
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
Memorized Settings including audio
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Wheel Diameter: 20
Wheel Width: 9
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
UConnect wireless connectivity
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 5,817 mm
Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Overall height: 1,984 mm
HD auxilliary engine cooler
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,525 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$29,157
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2017 RAM 1500