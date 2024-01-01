Menu
The 2018 Toyota RAV4 is once again setting the benchmark for SUVs worldwide. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. 

A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyotas reliability reputation.This SUV has 96,463 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. 

Our RAV4s trim level is XLE. In addition to the LE trim, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE has added features like heated mirrors, power tailgate, front fog lamps, power sunroof with sunshade, heated leather steering wheel, upgraded heated power front seats, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, blind spot sensor, and a forward and rear pre-collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels , Adaptive Cruise Control.

96,463 KM

Details Description Features

XLE - Sunroof - Power Tailgate

XLE - Sunroof - Power Tailgate

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

96,463KM
Used
VIN 2T3RFREV5JW733267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 is once again setting the benchmark for SUV's worldwide. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 96,463 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. In addition to the LE trim, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE has added features like heated mirrors, power tailgate, front fog lamps, power sunroof with sunshade, heated leather steering wheel, upgraded heated power front seats, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, blind spot sensor, and a forward and rear pre-collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels , Adaptive Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Split rear bench

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Suspension

Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Additional Features

4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Rear Leg Room: 944 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm
Overall Length: 4,600 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,705 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

