Lane Departure Alert

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

and adaptive cruise control. Cargo Space: As a compact SUV

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a trim level of the popular Toyota RAV4

a compact crossover SUV. The "LE" trim is often considered an entry-level option

providing a good balance of features and affordability

while "AWD" stands for All-Wheel Drive

and other convenience features. Safety: Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety

which often includes features like pre-collision systems