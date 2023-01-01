Menu
The 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a trim level of the popular Toyota RAV4, a compact crossover SUV. The "LE" trim is often considered an entry-level option, providing a good balance of features and affordability, while "AWD" stands for All-Wheel Drive, indicating that this model is equipped with a system that can send power to all four wheels for enhanced traction and stability. Here's a brief description of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD: Engine: The RAV4 LE AWD is likely to be powered by a four-cylinder engine, providing a blend of performance and fuel efficiency. Transmission: It is equipped with an automatic transmission, offering smooth and convenient driving. All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances the vehicle's capability to handle various driving conditions, providing better traction on slippery or uneven surfaces. Interior: The RAV4 LE AWD is expected to have a well-designed and spacious interior with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and other convenience features. Safety: Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the RAV4 typically comes equipped with advanced safety features. This may include Toyota Safety Sense suite, which often includes features like pre-collision systems, Lane Departure Alert, and adaptive cruise control. Cargo Space: As a compact SUV, the RAV4 generally offers a versatile cargo space with rear seats that can be folded down to accommodate larger items. Exterior: The RAV4 LE AWD is likely to have a stylish and modern exterior design, featuring Toyota's distinctive design elements. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

2021 Toyota RAV4

79,855 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE TI

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE TI

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,855KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV5MC173061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 173061A
  • Mileage 79,855 KM

Vehicle Description

indicating that this model is equipped with a system that can send power to all four wheels for enhanced traction and stability.

Here's a brief description of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD:

Engine: The RAV4 LE AWD is likely to be powered by a four-cylinder engine


providing a blend of performance and fuel efficiency.

Transmission: It is equipped with an automatic transmission


offering smooth and convenient driving.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances the vehicle's capability to handle various driving conditions


providing better traction on slippery or uneven surfaces.

Interior: The RAV4 LE AWD is expected to have a well-designed and spacious interior with features like a touchscreen infotainment system


and the RAV4 typically comes equipped with advanced safety features. This may include Toyota Safety Sense suite


with rear seats that can be folded down to accommodate larger items.

Exterior: The RAV4 LE AWD is likely to have a stylish and modern exterior design


featuring Toyota's distinctive design elements.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Toyota-RAV4-2021-id10217443.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Lane Departure Alert
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
and adaptive cruise control. Cargo Space: As a compact SUV
The 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a trim level of the popular Toyota RAV4
a compact crossover SUV. The "LE" trim is often considered an entry-level option
providing a good balance of features and affordability
while "AWD" stands for All-Wheel Drive
and other convenience features. Safety: Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety
which often includes features like pre-collision systems
the RAV4 generally offers a versatile cargo space

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-XXXX

705-670-2266

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2021 Toyota RAV4