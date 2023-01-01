$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE TI
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 173061A
- Mileage 79,855 KM
Vehicle Description
indicating that this model is equipped with a system that can send power to all four wheels for enhanced traction and stability.
Here's a brief description of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD:
Engine: The RAV4 LE AWD is likely to be powered by a four-cylinder engine
providing a blend of performance and fuel efficiency.
Transmission: It is equipped with an automatic transmission
offering smooth and convenient driving.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances the vehicle's capability to handle various driving conditions
providing better traction on slippery or uneven surfaces.
Interior: The RAV4 LE AWD is expected to have a well-designed and spacious interior with features like a touchscreen infotainment system
and the RAV4 typically comes equipped with advanced safety features. This may include Toyota Safety Sense suite
with rear seats that can be folded down to accommodate larger items.
Exterior: The RAV4 LE AWD is likely to have a stylish and modern exterior design
featuring Toyota's distinctive design elements.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province.
