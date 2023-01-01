SOLD+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry
LE*4 CYL*228KMS*GREAT ON GAS*RUNS GOOD*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,495
- Listing ID: 9719923
- Stock #: 6
- VIN: 4T1BE46K97U672289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,044 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Camry LE*GAS SAVER 2.4L* 4 Cylinder*Great on gas*Drives Smooth Well Maintained*228 KMS*Keyless Entery*Power Seats*Power Windows*Power Lock*Full Size Spare Tire*
SOLD AS IS $6495+Tax+Lic
No Hidden Fee or Extra Charges
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
Call us for more details
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
web : yamglobalautosales.com
Engine : 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder
Additional Information
Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Floor Mats,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Power Driver Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Bucket Seats,Power Steering,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Aluminum Wheels,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,MP3 Player,Fog Lamps,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Outlet,Immobilizer,Automatic Headlights,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Leather Steering Wheel,Remote Trunk Release,Wheel Locks,Brake Assist,Auxiliary Audio Input,Rear Bench Seat,Knee Air Bag
Vehicle Features
