2007 Toyota Camry

228,044 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

LE*4 CYL*228KMS*GREAT ON GAS*RUNS GOOD*

2007 Toyota Camry

LE*4 CYL*228KMS*GREAT ON GAS*RUNS GOOD*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

228,044KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9719923
  • Stock #: 6
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K97U672289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,044 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Camry LE*GAS SAVER 2.4L* 4 Cylinder*Great on gas*Drives Smooth Well Maintained*228 KMS*Keyless Entery*Power Seats*Power Windows*Power Lock*Full Size Spare Tire*

 

SOLD AS IS $6495+Tax+Lic

 

No Hidden Fee or Extra Charges

OMVIC Registered Dealer

UCDA Member

 

Call us for more details

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off  : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

Engine : 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder

 

Additional Information

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Floor Mats,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Power Driver Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Bucket Seats,Power Steering,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Aluminum Wheels,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,MP3 Player,Fog Lamps,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Outlet,Immobilizer,Automatic Headlights,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Leather Steering Wheel,Remote Trunk Release,Wheel Locks,Brake Assist,Auxiliary Audio Input,Rear Bench Seat,Knee Air Bag

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

