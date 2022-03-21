Menu
2010 Toyota Camry

153,386 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

LE**4 CYLINDER*LOW KMS*DRIVES GREAT**

2010 Toyota Camry

LE**4 CYLINDER*LOW KMS*DRIVES GREAT**

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,386KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8940709
  Stock #: 5
  VIN: 4T1BF3EK3AU040906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,386 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Camry Base !!! Low KMS !!!  4 Cylinder !!! Runs and Drives excellent !!! Power Locks !!! Power Mirrors !!! Power Windows !!! Tilt Wheel !!! CD Player !!! Anti Lock breaks !!! A/C Cold !!! Power Steering !!! Rear Window Defroster !!! 

 

Buy with Confidence !!! OMVIC Registered Dealer !!! UCDA Member !!!

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorondale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

