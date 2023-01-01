Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

28,149 KM

Details Description Features

$135,998

+ tax & licensing
$135,998

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR 575 HP Pano Roof Meridian Vents Seats

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR 575 HP Pano Roof Meridian Vents Seats

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$135,998

+ taxes & licensing

28,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9775924
  Stock #: C3700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,149 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Supercharged V8 is a force to be reckoned with! It boasts a 575 Horsepower Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/305 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Red/Black/Carbon Fiber Interior. Wheels: 22'' Black Split Spoke Design. Clean CARFAX!



This Land Rover Range Rover Sport Comes Equipped with These Options
575 Horsepower Supercharged V8, Heated & Vented Power Front Seats w Memory, Heated Power Adjustable Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Panoramic Dual Pane Roof, Meridian Premium Sound, Navigation, Backup Camera w Sensors, Active Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance, Steering Assistance, Blindspot Detection, Driver Condition Monitor, Speed Limit Awareness, Heads Up Display, Quad Zone Climate w/ Rear Vents & Controls, Heated Rear Seats, 4x4 w/ Terrain Modes, Adjustable Ride Height, Voice Commands, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Capable, Bluetooth, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, WiFi Capable, Paddle Shifters, Dynamic Info & 4x4 Info Pages, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Push Button Start, Electronic Parking Brake, Power Liftgate, Adjustable Rear Height / Load Assist, Wing Spoiler, Power Windows & Mirrors w/ Power Fold, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and aluminum gearshift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response 2 Auto Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.



Don't miss out on this one!



Purchase your car 100% online by clicking the orange Buy Now button and we'll take care of the rest. Of course it will be pending your final approval so we can still make changes. We're here to answer your questions, just submit a form inquiry or call us during our hours of operation. Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our dealerships (North York Chrysler and Caledon Chrysler). Please note that while every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur. Please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and specifications with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice.



CarHub Promises
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.

*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty

*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.

*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.

*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.

*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $600 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.

*** Choice of 1000+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.

*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!

*** Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Powertrain

Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

