$135,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-316-3947
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SVR 575 HP Pano Roof Meridian Vents Seats
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$135,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9775924
- Stock #: C3700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,149 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Supercharged V8 is a force to be reckoned with! It boasts a 575 Horsepower Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/305 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Red/Black/Carbon Fiber Interior. Wheels: 22'' Black Split Spoke Design. Clean CARFAX!
This Land Rover Range Rover Sport Comes Equipped with These Options
575 Horsepower Supercharged V8, Heated & Vented Power Front Seats w Memory, Heated Power Adjustable Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Panoramic Dual Pane Roof, Meridian Premium Sound, Navigation, Backup Camera w Sensors, Active Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance, Steering Assistance, Blindspot Detection, Driver Condition Monitor, Speed Limit Awareness, Heads Up Display, Quad Zone Climate w/ Rear Vents & Controls, Heated Rear Seats, 4x4 w/ Terrain Modes, Adjustable Ride Height, Voice Commands, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Capable, Bluetooth, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, WiFi Capable, Paddle Shifters, Dynamic Info & 4x4 Info Pages, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Push Button Start, Electronic Parking Brake, Power Liftgate, Adjustable Rear Height / Load Assist, Wing Spoiler, Power Windows & Mirrors w/ Power Fold, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and aluminum gearshift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response 2 Auto Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Don't miss out on this one!
Purchase Online Today
Purchase your car 100% online by clicking the orange Buy Now button and we'll take care of the rest. Of course it will be pending your final approval so we can still make changes. We're here to answer your questions, just submit a form inquiry or call us during our hours of operation. Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our dealerships (North York Chrysler and Caledon Chrysler). Please note that while every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur. Please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and specifications with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice.
CarHub Promises
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.
*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.
*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.
*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.
*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $600 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.
*** Choice of 1000+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.
*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!
*** Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Windows
Powertrain
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.