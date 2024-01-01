$64,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster BASE 2500 High Roof V6 3.6L
2023 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster BASE 2500 High Roof V6 3.6L
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$64,998
+ taxes & licensing
38,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 38,058 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2500 High Roof 159" WB, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
220-Amp Alternator
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wood Floor
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
DOUBLE PASSENGER'S SEAT
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Cargo Partition w/o Window
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Cargo Net Ambient LED Interior Lighting
POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Adjust Mirrors Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Underslung Tire Carrier
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate 29,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 56,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Power Sunroof Navigation Front Vented/Heated Seats 69,183 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub North York Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Call Dealer
855-316-XXXX(click to show)
855-316-3947
Alternate Numbers(Toll Free)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$64,998
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2023 RAM Cargo Van