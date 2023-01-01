$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM Cargo Van
2016 RAM Cargo Van
Location
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
370,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 370,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.
For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.
For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
Call Dealer
905-547-XXXX(click to show)
905-547-7700
Alternate NumbersCell: 647-895-7078
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
905-547-7700
2016 RAM Cargo Van