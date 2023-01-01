Menu
Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.<br><br><div>For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.</div>

2016 RAM Cargo Van

370,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM Cargo Van

2016 RAM Cargo Van

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 370,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

