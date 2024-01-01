Menu
Its a Toyota Highlander 7 passenger XLT and its for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive. This Saturday they are OPENING so they can serve you better.

2021 Toyota Highlander

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDGZRBH7MS525023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 525023U
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

It's a Toyota Highlander 7 passenger XLT and it's for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can arrange your test drive. This Saturday they are OPENING so they can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

