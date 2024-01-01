Menu
<p><strong>Here is a low KM 2023 GMC TERRAIN Elevation Edition that is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details. This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.</strong></p>

2023 GMC Terrain

24,000 KM

Details

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4DR SLE

AWD 4DR SLE

2023 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG5PL116699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a low KM 2023 GMC TERRAIN " Elevation Edition" that is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details. This Saturday they are OPENING to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Elevation Edition

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

807-577-1234

807-577-1234

2023 GMC Terrain