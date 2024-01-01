Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Nissan Sentra for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can tell you  more . They are OPEN  Saturday to serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 Nissan Sentra

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1723642776
  2. 1723642778
  3. 1723642865
  4. 1723642865
  5. 1723642866
  6. 1723642866
  7. 1723642866
  8. 1723642866
  9. 1723642795
  10. 1723642866
  11. 1723642866
  12. 1723642803
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV8PY261397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N088
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Nissan Sentra for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can tell you  more . They are OPEN  Saturday to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2023 Honda Civic LX for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Honda Civic LX 43,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 85,250 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate 101,000 KM $52,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Sentra