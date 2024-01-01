$26,590+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra
SV
2023 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N088
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Nissan Sentra for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can tell you more . They are OPEN Saturday to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Spadoni Leasing
Spadoni Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-577-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234