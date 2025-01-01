Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=font-size: 24pt;><strong>SHOWROOM QUALITY!</strong></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2014 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2DR COUPE 2SS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6.2L LS3 V8, ALUMINUM BLOCK AND HEADS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>426 HORSEPOWER | 420 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>9.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 12.3L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>20 FORGED-ALUMINUM BLACK-PAINTED 10-SPOKE WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>2SS STANDARD FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Front 1-piece 14 rotors with Brembo® 4-piston calipers and rear 1-piece 14.4 rotors with Brembo 4-piston calipers; 4-wheel ABS, 2.92 rear axle ratio, Projector-style foglamps, Dual-outlet stainless steel exhaust with polished tips, Power door locks and windows, Heated, leather-appointed driver and front passenger seats</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel-mounted controls for audio and cruise, Leather-appointed seating, Colour Driver Information Center, Colour Head-Up Display (HUD), 4-pack auxiliary gauges, Boston Acoustics premium sound system, SiriusXM Satellite capability, Rear Vision Package, SS-specific front and rear fascias and seat embroidery, Limited-slip rear differential, USB port, Electric Power Steering, 6-way power driver and front passenger seats</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>1LE Performance Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>20 x 10  front and 20 x 11 rear black forged aluminum wheels, P285/35ZR20 Performance tires, 3.91 axle ratio, (FE6) Performance Ride and Handling suspension with specific stabilizer bars, upgraded halfshafts, red Brembo® brake calipers, tower-to-tower brace and 6-speed manual transmission;  also includes specific front splitter and rear spoiler in black, matte-black hood wrap, and flat-bottom steering wheel and shifter with sueded microfiber appointments</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

32,921 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 2SS

Watch This Vehicle
12276612

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 2SS

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1741881552
  2. 1741881552
  3. 1741881552
  4. 1741881552
  5. 1741881552
  6. 1741881552
  7. 1741881553
  8. 1741881553
  9. 1741881553
  10. 1741881553
  11. 1741881553
  12. 1741881553
  13. 1741881553
  14. 1741881553
  15. 1741881553
  16. 1741881554
  17. 1741881553
  18. 1741881554
  19. 1741881554
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,921KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FT1EW4E9143835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,921 KM

Vehicle Description

SHOWROOM QUALITY!

 

2014 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2DR COUPE 2SS

6.2L LS3 V8, ALUMINUM BLOCK AND HEADS

426 HORSEPOWER | 420 LB-FT OF TORQUE

9.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 12.3L/100KM COMBINED

6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION

20" FORGED-ALUMINUM BLACK-PAINTED 10-SPOKE WHEELS

 

2SS STANDARD FEATURES

Front 1-piece 14" rotors with Brembo® 4-piston calipers and rear 1-piece 14.4" rotors with Brembo 4-piston calipers; 4-wheel ABS, 2.92 rear axle ratio, Projector-style foglamps, Dual-outlet stainless steel exhaust with polished tips, Power door locks and windows, Heated, leather-appointed driver and front passenger seats

Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel-mounted controls for audio and cruise, Leather-appointed seating, Colour Driver Information Center, Colour Head-Up Display (HUD), 4-pack auxiliary gauges, Boston Acoustics premium sound system, SiriusXM Satellite capability, Rear Vision Package, SS-specific front and rear fascias and seat embroidery, Limited-slip rear differential, USB port, Electric Power Steering, 6-way power driver and front passenger seats

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

1LE Performance Package:
20" x 10"  front and 20" x 11" rear black forged aluminum wheels, P285/35ZR20 Performance tires, 3.91 axle ratio, (FE6) Performance Ride and Handling suspension with specific stabilizer bars, upgraded halfshafts, red Brembo® brake calipers, tower-to-tower brace and 6-speed manual transmission;  also includes specific front splitter and rear spoiler in black, matte-black hood wrap, and flat-bottom steering wheel and shifter with sueded microfiber appointments

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2023 Ford Transit T-350 130
2023 Ford Transit T-350 130" Med Rf 9500 GVWR RWD 114,033 KM $64,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-550 XL 4WD Reg Cab 145
2019 Ford F-550 XL 4WD Reg Cab 145" WB 60" CA 69,508 KM $66,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 87,250 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Camaro