2014 Chevrolet Camaro
2dr Cpe 2SS
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,921 KM
Vehicle Description
SHOWROOM QUALITY!
2014 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2DR COUPE 2SS
6.2L LS3 V8, ALUMINUM BLOCK AND HEADS
426 HORSEPOWER | 420 LB-FT OF TORQUE
9.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 12.3L/100KM COMBINED
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION
20" FORGED-ALUMINUM BLACK-PAINTED 10-SPOKE WHEELS
2SS STANDARD FEATURES
Front 1-piece 14" rotors with Brembo® 4-piston calipers and rear 1-piece 14.4" rotors with Brembo 4-piston calipers; 4-wheel ABS, 2.92 rear axle ratio, Projector-style foglamps, Dual-outlet stainless steel exhaust with polished tips, Power door locks and windows, Heated, leather-appointed driver and front passenger seats
Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel-mounted controls for audio and cruise, Leather-appointed seating, Colour Driver Information Center, Colour Head-Up Display (HUD), 4-pack auxiliary gauges, Boston Acoustics premium sound system, SiriusXM Satellite capability, Rear Vision Package, SS-specific front and rear fascias and seat embroidery, Limited-slip rear differential, USB port, Electric Power Steering, 6-way power driver and front passenger seats
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
1LE Performance Package:
20" x 10" front and 20" x 11" rear black forged aluminum wheels, P285/35ZR20 Performance tires, 3.91 axle ratio, (FE6) Performance Ride and Handling suspension with specific stabilizer bars, upgraded halfshafts, red Brembo® brake calipers, tower-to-tower brace and 6-speed manual transmission; also includes specific front splitter and rear spoiler in black, matte-black hood wrap, and flat-bottom steering wheel and shifter with sueded microfiber appointments
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
