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2018 MINI Cooper
COOPER
2018 MINI Cooper
COOPER
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 77,348 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Get ready to turn heads with this sporty and stylish 2018 MINI Cooper, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! Dressed in a vibrant blue exterior and featuring a sleek black interior, this MINI Cooper is more than just a car; it's a statement. Perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, its compact coupe design makes it incredibly agile and fun to drive, while the efficient 1.5L V3 Turbo engine provides a responsive and exhilarating performance. With only 77,348 km on the odometer, this MINI is just getting started and ready to deliver many more miles of pure driving enjoyment.
This particular 2018 MINI Cooper Cooper offers a driving experience that's both engaging and practical. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, making your commute effortless, and the front-wheel drive system contributes to its nimble handling. Step inside and you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin that maximizes comfort and convenience, all wrapped up in that iconic MINI charm. This is a fantastic opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly blends personality with performance.
Here are five features that make this 2018 MINI Cooper Cooper truly shine:
- Exhilarating 1.5L V3 Turbo Engine: Experience a burst of power and responsive acceleration that makes every drive a thrill.
- Iconic Blue Exterior with Black Interior: Command attention with a classic and eye-catching colour combination that exudes sporty sophistication.
- Agile Coupe Body Style: Perfect for weaving through traffic and parking with ease, offering a dynamic and engaging driving dynamic.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a relaxed driving experience, whether you're on the highway or in stop-and-go city traffic.
- Efficient Gasoline Fuel Type: Get out on the road and enjoy the drive without compromising on fuel economy, making it a smart choice for your daily journeys.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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