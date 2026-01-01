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2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L 2WD
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L 2WD
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 143,256 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a spacious and sophisticated family vehicle that doesn't compromise on comfort or style? Look no further than Fusion Auto Sales, where we're thrilled to present this stunning used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 2WD. Dressed in a rich Burgundy exterior and complemented by a sleek Black Leather interior, this minivan offers an elevated driving experience for you and your passengers. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the reliable 3.6L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission ensure a confident and enjoyable ride. With its practical minivan body style and four doors, practicality meets premium in this exceptional offering.
This Pacifica Touring-L has been well-loved and currently shows 143,256 kilometers, ready for many more adventures. It's designed with your family's needs in mind, providing ample room for everyone and everything. The attention to detail in the Touring-L trim means you'll appreciate the blend of everyday functionality and thoughtful touches that make every journey more pleasant.
Here are five of the standout features that make this 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L a truly desirable vehicle:
- Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seating, offering a refined and upscale feel for every occupant.
- Smooth 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience a powerful yet efficient performance thanks to the robust 3.6-liter V6 engine, ready to tackle any journey.
- Convenient Stow 'n Go Seating (If applicable - confirm this feature if possible): Maximize your cargo space or seating versatility with the ingenious Stow 'n Go system, perfect for hauling gear or people.
- Sleek Burgundy Exterior: Turn heads with the elegant and eye-catching burgundy paint, giving this minivan a sophisticated and stylish presence.
- Touring-L Trim Refinements: Enjoy a host of premium features and enhancements that come standard with the Touring-L trim, elevating your driving and passenger experience.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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