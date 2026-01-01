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<p>UNIT IN TRANSIT.</p><p>Looking for a spacious and sophisticated family vehicle that doesnt compromise on comfort or style? Look no further than Fusion Auto Sales, where were thrilled to present this stunning used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 2WD. Dressed in a rich Burgundy exterior and complemented by a sleek Black Leather interior, this minivan offers an elevated driving experience for you and your passengers. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the reliable 3.6L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission ensure a confident and enjoyable ride. With its practical minivan body style and four doors, practicality meets premium in this exceptional offering.</p><p>This Pacifica Touring-L has been well-loved and currently shows 143,256 kilometers, ready for many more adventures. Its designed with your familys needs in mind, providing ample room for everyone and everything. The attention to detail in the Touring-L trim means youll appreciate the blend of everyday functionality and thoughtful touches that make every journey more pleasant.</p><p>Here are five of the standout features that make this 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L a truly desirable vehicle:</p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Black Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seating, offering a refined and upscale feel for every occupant.</li><li><strong>Smooth 3.6L V6 Engine:</strong> Experience a powerful yet efficient performance thanks to the robust 3.6-liter V6 engine, ready to tackle any journey.</li><li><strong>Convenient Stow n Go Seating (If applicable - <em>confirm this feature if possible</em>):</strong> Maximize your cargo space or seating versatility with the ingenious Stow n Go system, perfect for hauling gear or people.</li><li><strong>Sleek Burgundy Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the elegant and eye-catching burgundy paint, giving this minivan a sophisticated and stylish presence.</li><li><strong>Touring-L Trim Refinements:</strong> Enjoy a host of premium features and enhancements that come standard with the Touring-L trim, elevating your driving and passenger experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br><br>At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br><br>If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br><br><br><br>Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br><br>We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

143,256 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

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2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L 2WD

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14450875

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L 2WD

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

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Used
143,256KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG7KR669759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,256 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a spacious and sophisticated family vehicle that doesn't compromise on comfort or style? Look no further than Fusion Auto Sales, where we're thrilled to present this stunning used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 2WD. Dressed in a rich Burgundy exterior and complemented by a sleek Black Leather interior, this minivan offers an elevated driving experience for you and your passengers. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the reliable 3.6L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission ensure a confident and enjoyable ride. With its practical minivan body style and four doors, practicality meets premium in this exceptional offering.

This Pacifica Touring-L has been well-loved and currently shows 143,256 kilometers, ready for many more adventures. It's designed with your family's needs in mind, providing ample room for everyone and everything. The attention to detail in the Touring-L trim means you'll appreciate the blend of everyday functionality and thoughtful touches that make every journey more pleasant.

Here are five of the standout features that make this 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L a truly desirable vehicle:

  • Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium black leather seating, offering a refined and upscale feel for every occupant.
  • Smooth 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience a powerful yet efficient performance thanks to the robust 3.6-liter V6 engine, ready to tackle any journey.
  • Convenient Stow 'n Go Seating (If applicable - confirm this feature if possible): Maximize your cargo space or seating versatility with the ingenious Stow 'n Go system, perfect for hauling gear or people.
  • Sleek Burgundy Exterior: Turn heads with the elegant and eye-catching burgundy paint, giving this minivan a sophisticated and stylish presence.
  • Touring-L Trim Refinements: Enjoy a host of premium features and enhancements that come standard with the Touring-L trim, elevating your driving and passenger experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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519-682-2229

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Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2019 Chrysler Pacifica