$42,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM Cargo Van
2500 High Roof 159" WB
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 76,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM PROMASTER 2500 CARGO VAN HIGH ROOF 159" WB
3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE
280 HORSEPOWER / 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE
6–SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
16" STEEL WHEELS W/ SPARE
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Upfit interface connector, Rear speaker wiring prep, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake–Lock Differential, Traction Control, 95–amp battery, Front air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, All–Speed Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Supplemental side curtain front air bags, Heavy–duty 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Heavy–duty suspension, GVWR: 4036 kg (8900 lb), 180–amp alternator, Black park brake lever
INTERIOR FEATURES
5–inch touchscreen, Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack, Uconnect 3 with 5–inch display, Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, 4–way adjustable driver seat, 4–way adjustable passenger seat, 12–volt auxiliary power outlet – centre console, Cloth front bucket seats, Air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Glove box, Speed–sensitive power locks, Power windows with front 1–touch down, Media input hub with 1.0–amp USB, 4 speakers, Remote USB charging port
EXTERIOR FEATURES
High roof, Rear hinged doors with 260 degree opening, Tinted windshield glass, Manual fold–away exterior mirrors, Halogen headlamps, Daytime running lights, Front clearance lamps, Rear clearance lamps, 16x6–inch steel wheels, 16–inch steel spare wheel
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Hydraulic Brake Boost Compensation, Mopar cargo area floor mat, Rear hinged doors with fixed glass, Deep–tint sunscreen glass, Cargo partition with sliding window
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
