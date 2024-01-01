2019 RAM Cargo Van

Menu
2019 RAM PROMASTER 2500 CARGO VAN HIGH ROOF 159 WB

3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE 

280 HORSEPOWER / 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE

 6–SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

16 STEEL WHEELS W/ SPARE

 

FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES

 Upfit interface connector, Rear speaker wiring prep, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake–Lock Differential, Traction Control, 95–amp battery, Front air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, All–Speed Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Supplemental side curtain front air bags, Heavy–duty 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Heavy–duty suspension, GVWR: 4036 kg (8900 lb), 180–amp alternator, Black park brake lever 

INTERIOR FEATURES

5–inch touchscreen, Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack, Uconnect 3 with 5–inch display, Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, 4–way adjustable driver seat, 4–way adjustable passenger seat, 12–volt auxiliary power outlet – centre console, Cloth front bucket seats, Air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Glove box, Speed–sensitive power locks, Power windows with front 1–touch down, Media input hub with 1.0–amp USB, 4 speakers, Remote USB charging port 

EXTERIOR FEATURES

High roof, Rear hinged doors with 260 degree opening, Tinted windshield glass, Manual fold–away exterior mirrors, Halogen headlamps, Daytime running lights, Front clearance lamps, Rear clearance lamps, 16x6–inch steel wheels, 16–inch steel spare wheel

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Hydraulic Brake Boost Compensation, Mopar cargo area floor mat, Rear hinged doors with fixed glass, Deep–tint sunscreen glass, Cargo partition with sliding window 

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

2019 RAM Cargo Van

76,123 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM Cargo Van

2500 High Roof 159" WB

2019 RAM Cargo Van

2500 High Roof 159" WB

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TRVDG8KE541483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 76,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM PROMASTER 2500 CARGO VAN HIGH ROOF 159" WB

3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE 

280 HORSEPOWER / 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE

 6–SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

16" STEEL WHEELS W/ SPARE

 

FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES

Upfit interface connector, Rear speaker wiring prep, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake–Lock Differential, Traction Control, 95–amp battery, Front air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, All–Speed Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Supplemental side curtain front air bags, Heavy–duty 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Heavy–duty suspension, GVWR: 4036 kg (8900 lb), 180–amp alternator, Black park brake lever

INTERIOR FEATURES

5–inch touchscreen, Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack, Uconnect 3 with 5–inch display, Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, 4–way adjustable driver seat, 4–way adjustable passenger seat, 12–volt auxiliary power outlet – centre console, Cloth front bucket seats, Air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Glove box, Speed–sensitive power locks, Power windows with front 1–touch down, Media input hub with 1.0–amp USB, 4 speakers, Remote USB charging port

EXTERIOR FEATURES

High roof, Rear hinged doors with 260 degree opening, Tinted windshield glass, Manual fold–away exterior mirrors, Halogen headlamps, Daytime running lights, Front clearance lamps, Rear clearance lamps, 16x6–inch steel wheels, 16–inch steel spare wheel

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Hydraulic Brake Boost Compensation, Mopar cargo area floor mat, Rear hinged doors with fixed glass, Deep–tint sunscreen glass, Cargo partition with sliding window

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2019 RAM Cargo Van