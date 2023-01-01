Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,884 KM

Details

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYFED5LZ273179

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 01221A
  • Mileage 98,884 KM

Vehicle Description









Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

