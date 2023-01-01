$14,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
EX
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9582415
- Stock #: C22315A
- VIN: KNDJP3A59F7178758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C22315A
- Mileage 133,973 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Kia Soul EX ** CARFAX CLEAN**FOG LIGHTS **AUTO START/STOP** AUTO HEADLIGHTS**BACK-UP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**USB/AUX PORTS**ALLOY WHEELS** This Kia will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Soul EX comes with a 90 day Warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
Vehicle Features
