2015 Kia Soul

133,973 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

EX

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

133,973KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9582415
  • Stock #: C22315A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A59F7178758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C22315A
  • Mileage 133,973 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Kia Soul EX ** CARFAX CLEAN**FOG LIGHTS **AUTO START/STOP** AUTO HEADLIGHTS**BACK-UP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**USB/AUX PORTS**ALLOY WHEELS** This Kia will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Soul EX comes with a 90 day Warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Mounted Spare
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Bench Seating
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release

