2017 Honda Civic

62,000 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Type R

2017 Honda Civic Type R

Type R

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9576667
  • Stock #: U-2568X
  • VIN: SHHFK8G39HU300568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

