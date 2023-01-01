$39,999 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9576667

9576667 Stock #: U-2568X

U-2568X VIN: SHHFK8G39HU300568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.