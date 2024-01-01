Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

62,324 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

S

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU5KL484454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2779
  • Mileage 62,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

