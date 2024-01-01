$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
2019 Nissan Kicks
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
62,324KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU5KL484454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U-2779
- Mileage 62,324 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
