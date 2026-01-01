$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2005 Lexus SC 430
TOP OF THE LINE - FULLY EQUIPPED!!
2005 Lexus SC 430
TOP OF THE LINE - FULLY EQUIPPED!!
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 179,981 KM
Vehicle Description
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2005 LEXUS SC430 CONVERTIBLE!!!
NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS!!
LOCAL ONTARIO NON-SMOKER’S VEHICLE!!
NO WINTERS (NO RUST)!!!
2005 LEXUS SC430 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE-TOP OF THE LINE!!
EXTREMELY RARE COLOUR COMBINATION!!
ONLY 179,983 KMS. (CANADIAN VEHICLE - NOT MILES)!!
THIS RARE CANADIAN CAR WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!
DON’T MISS IT!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-274-2886