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<html> <p>ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2005 LEXUS SC430 CONVERTIBLE!!!</p> <br> <p>NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS!!</p> <br> <p>LOCAL ONTARIO NON-SMOKER’S VEHICLE!!</p> <br> <p>NO WINTERS (NO RUST)!!!</p> <br> <p>2005 LEXUS SC430 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE-TOP OF THE LINE!!</p> <br> <p>EXTREMELY RARE COLOUR COMBINATION!!</p> <br> <p>ONLY 179,983 KMS. (CANADIAN VEHICLE - NOT MILES)!!</p> <br> <p>THIS RARE CANADIAN CAR WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!</p> <br> <p>DON’T MISS IT!!</p> <br> </html>

2005 Lexus SC 430

179,981 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Lexus SC 430

TOP OF THE LINE - FULLY EQUIPPED!!

Watch This Vehicle
14422728

2005 Lexus SC 430

TOP OF THE LINE - FULLY EQUIPPED!!

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

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Contact Seller

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Used
179,981KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 179,981 KM

Vehicle Description


ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2005 LEXUS SC430 CONVERTIBLE!!!




NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS!!




LOCAL ONTARIO NON-SMOKER’S VEHICLE!!




NO WINTERS (NO RUST)!!!




2005 LEXUS SC430 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE-TOP OF THE LINE!!




EXTREMELY RARE COLOUR COMBINATION!!




ONLY 179,983 KMS. (CANADIAN VEHICLE - NOT MILES)!!




THIS RARE CANADIAN CAR WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!




DON’T MISS IT!!




Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
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416-274-XXXX

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416-274-2886

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Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2005 Lexus SC 430