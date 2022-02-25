Menu
2008 BMW 5 Series

191,050 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

416-291-5559

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED- M 535xi

Location

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8402928
  • Stock #: T-576
  • VIN: WBANV93568CZ65097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

