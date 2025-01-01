Menu
<p>New arrival local trade from Honda dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with AWD, power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, heated power leather seats and more. </p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

244,000 KM

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L

12944993

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
244,000KM
VIN WDDGF81X79F296478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival local trade from Honda dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with AWD, power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, heated power leather seats and more. 

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class