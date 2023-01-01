$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Lexus RX 350
2010 Lexus RX 350
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
250,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA9AC002721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from Lexus dealer in good condition, no rust and well equipped with AWD, leather seats with memory and heated and cooled option, sunroof power rear hatch and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2010 Lexus RX 350