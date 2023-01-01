Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from Lexus dealer in good condition, no rust and well equipped with AWD, leather seats with memory and heated and cooled option, sunroof power rear hatch and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2010 Lexus RX 350

250,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA9AC002721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Lexus dealer in good condition, no rust and well equipped with AWD, leather seats with memory and heated and cooled option, sunroof power rear hatch and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2010 Lexus RX 350