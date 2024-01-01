Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEJ3BA2DK605403, BRABUS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CTRL., GLASS ROOF, Surround Sound, White on Black Leather, Paddle Shifters, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, BLUETOOTH  Audio, CD Changer, Titanium Trim, Matte Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedals, BRABUS Velour Floor Mats, BRABUS Fuel Filler Door, Body BRABUS Skirt Package, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual & Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Smart fortwo

97,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Smart fortwo

BRABUS|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|CRUISE CTRL

2013 Smart fortwo

BRABUS|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|CRUISE CTRL

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEEJ3BA2DK605403

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEJ3BA2DK605403, BRABUS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CTRL., GLASS ROOF, Surround Sound, White on Black Leather, Paddle Shifters, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, BLUETOOTH  Audio, CD Changer, Titanium Trim, Matte Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedals, BRABUS Velour Floor Mats, BRABUS Fuel Filler Door, Body BRABUS Skirt Package, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual & Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Smart fortwo