2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL/AUTOMATIC/4/2.4LITRE/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10234154
- VIN: 5XYZG3ABXCG095539
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,195 KM
COMING SOON....2012 HYUNDAI SANTA FEE 4 CYLINDER 2.4 LITRE AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE CRUISE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING ALLOY WHEELS EXTRA WINTER TIRES AUX CD USB . YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOSTHISAUTOSALES.CA
