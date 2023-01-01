Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

160,195 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL/AUTOMATIC/4/2.4LITRE/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL/AUTOMATIC/4/2.4LITRE/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,195KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 10234154
  VIN: 5XYZG3ABXCG095539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,195 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON....2012 HYUNDAI SANTA FEE 4 CYLINDER 2.4 LITRE AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE CRUISE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING ALLOY WHEELS EXTRA WINTER TIRES AUX CD USB . YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOSTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

