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2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
203,604KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BK4DV7CW088559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2373
- Mileage 203,604 KM
Vehicle Description
203K, 3.5L V6, 4WD, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, AT, AC, Bluetooth, 4WD Lock, Very Desirable Generation of RAV4, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control, 3 Keys, Hill Decent Control, Roof Rack and Rails, Cloth interior, Stability and traction control, Power driver's seat, windows and mirrors and much much more.......
Your Next Adventure Awaits!
Lots of Small SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE
FROM! Please call and ask for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others
IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small
to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our
stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage
service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted
otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free
CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the
exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been
serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google
reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xM
jWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs
auto sales
scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j6
9i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-
8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian,
self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit
application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle
on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Your Next Adventure Awaits!
Lots of Small SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE
FROM! Please call and ask for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others
IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small
to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our
stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage
service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted
otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free
CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the
exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been
serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google
reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xM
jWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs
auto sales
scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j6
9i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-
8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian,
self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit
application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle
on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
LED Taillights
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
3-point front seatbelts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SLIDING REAR SEAT
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3 REAR HEADRESTS
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
6 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
5 WHEEL SPOKES
DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL
SEATBACK STORAGE
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
ONE-TOUCH FOLD FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
IN FLOOR STORAGE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
SOFT COVER SPARE WHEEL COVER
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
BLACK GRILLE COLOR
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BLACK MIRROR COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
BODY-COLOR REAR SPOILER COLOR
ON DEMAND 4WD TYPE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
BLACK DOOR HANDLE COLOR
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE SIZE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2012 Toyota RAV4