Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - TECHNIK PACKAGE - BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVER ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 19 SPORT WHEELS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 117,000KM - $14,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2013 Audi A4

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Audi A4

S LINE-TECHNIK-SPORT-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi A4

S LINE-TECHNIK-SPORT-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1726242549
  2. 1726242553
  3. 1726242853
  4. 1726242853
  5. 1726242853
  6. 1726242853
  7. 1726242569
  8. 1726242853
  9. 1726242575
  10. 1726242577
  11. 1726242580
  12. 1726242853
  13. 1726242854
  14. 1726242854
  15. 1726242854
  16. 1726242854
  17. 1726242853
  18. 1726242853
  19. 1726242853
  20. 1726242853
  21. 1726242854
  22. 1726242854
  23. 1726242854
  24. 1726242854
  25. 1726242854
  26. 1726242854
  27. 1726242854
  28. 1726242854
  29. 1726242854
  30. 1726242854
  31. 1726242854
  32. 1726242703
  33. 1726242853
  34. 1726242854
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUKFCFL2DN037082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - TECHNIK PACKAGE - BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVER ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 19" SPORT WHEELS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 117,000KM - $14,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2013 Audi A4 S LINE-TECHNIK-SPORT-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Audi A4 S LINE-TECHNIK-SPORT-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA 117,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX RESERVE-AWD-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX RESERVE-AWD-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF 137,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NIGHT PKG-NAVI-CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NIGHT PKG-NAVI-CAMERA 72,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2013 Audi A4