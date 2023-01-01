Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X1

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X1

2013 BMW X1

AWD, Low km, Leather panama roof, 3/Y Warranty Av

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X1

AWD, Low km, Leather panama roof, 3/Y Warranty Av

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1675445814
  2. 1675445816
  3. 1675445812
  4. 1675445816
  5. 1675445818
  6. 1675445811
  7. 1675445811
  8. 1675445808
  9. 1675445809
  10. 1675445807
  11. 1675445644
  12. 1675445812
  13. 1675445811
  14. 1675445820
  15. 1675445807
  16. 1675445806
  17. 1675445809
  18. 1675445813
  19. 1675445815
  20. 1675445805
  21. 1675445808
  22. 1675445810
  23. 1675445809
  24. 1675445815
  25. 1675445817
  26. 1675445819
  27. 1675445806
  28. 1675445806
  29. 1675445811
  30. 1675445821
  31. 1675445810
  32. 1675445805
  33. 1675445811
  34. 1675445815
  35. 1675445813
  36. 1675445806
  37. 1675445806
  38. 1675445816
  39. 1675445810
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9579970
  • VIN: WBAVL1C58DVR85714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 

--     Fully certified. 

--     AWD,  Low km,

--     Leather panama roof

--      Automatic,

 

 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2015 Nissan Rogue 7 ...
 267,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V AWD,...
 227,000 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 165,000 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory