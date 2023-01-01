$10,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
TITANIUM/AWD/NAV/CAM/SUNR/LEATHER/CERTIFIED/4CYL
2013 Ford Escape
TITANIUM/AWD/NAV/CAM/SUNR/LEATHER/CERTIFIED/4CYL
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
Certified + E-Tested
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,744 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM AUTOMATIC 4 CYLINDER 4 CYLINDER 2.OLITRE ENGINE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS SUCH AS ALL WHEEL DRIVE LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH AUX ALLOY WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 48R ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
647-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
647-627-5600