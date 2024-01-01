2013 Mazda CX-5

Menu
New arrival, local trade from mazda dealer in good condition and well equipped with AWD, power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, blindspot, bluetooth, heated seats, new tires, accident free with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

213,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4CE8D0139007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9318
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from mazda dealer in good condition and well equipped with AWD, power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, blindspot, bluetooth, heated seats, new tires, accident free with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-740-7878

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

