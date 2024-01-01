$10,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5
2013 Mazda CX-5
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
213,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4CE8D0139007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9318
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from mazda dealer in good condition and well equipped with AWD, power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, blindspot, bluetooth, heated seats, new tires, accident free with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
