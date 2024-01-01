Menu
S! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE!

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK STRONG! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT

WINTER BEATER AND CITY COMMUTING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

2014 Nissan Sentra

248,800 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

248,800KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP3EL624939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,800 KM

Vehicle Description

S! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE!

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK STRONG! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT

WINTER BEATER AND CITY COMMUTING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

2014 Nissan Sentra