Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMING SOON</p>

2015 Hyundai Sonata

106,415 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL/4CYLINDER/AUTO/CAMERA/BLUETOOTH/LOWKM/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL/4CYLINDER/AUTO/CAMERA/BLUETOOTH/LOWKM/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

  1. 1701392519
  2. 1701392519
  3. 1701392519
  4. 1701392519
  5. 1701392519
  6. 1701392519
  7. 1701392519
  8. 1701392519
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF5FH191386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,415 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus/NAV/CAM/LEATHER/DVD/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus/NAV/CAM/LEATHER/DVD/CERTIFIED 214,047 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300/4MATIC/AWV/NAV/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300/4MATIC/AWV/NAV/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CERTIFIED 124,993 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SANTAFEE/XL/7PASS/4CYLINDER/AUTO/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SANTAFEE/XL/7PASS/4CYLINDER/AUTO/CERTIFIED 125,618 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata