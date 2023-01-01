Menu
2015 Lexus ES 350

156,000 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Lexus ES 350

2015 Lexus ES 350

TECHNOLOGY|NAVI|REARCAM|MARK-LEVINSON

2015 Lexus ES 350

TECHNOLOGY|NAVI|REARCAM|MARK-LEVINSON

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHBK1GG0F2201890, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, Gold on Tan Grey Leather, MARK-LEVINSON Premium Surround Sound, Alloy Wheels, Dual Climate Ctrls, Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Pwr. Sunshade, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Heated Steering, Auto Dim Mirror, Wood Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, One Owner, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

