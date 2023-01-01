2015 Lexus ES 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9900281

9900281 Stock #: 201890

201890 VIN: JTHBK1GG0F2201890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

