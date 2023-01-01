$20,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2015 Lexus ES 350
TECHNOLOGY|NAVI|REARCAM|MARK-LEVINSON
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9900281
- Stock #: 201890
- VIN: JTHBK1GG0F2201890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHBK1GG0F2201890, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, Gold on Tan Grey Leather, MARK-LEVINSON Premium Surround Sound, Alloy Wheels, Dual Climate Ctrls, Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Pwr. Sunshade, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Heated Steering, Auto Dim Mirror, Wood Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, One Owner, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.