2015 Lexus RX 350

82,627 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Lexus RX 350

2015 Lexus RX 350

Sportdesign w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation

2015 Lexus RX 350

Sportdesign w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

82,627KM
Used
  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/19/2021 with an estimated $1850.84 of damage. On which a $1851 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Front Heated & Cooling Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

