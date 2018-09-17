Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

42,400 KM

$26,890

+ tax & licensing
$26,890

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Bluetooth, Navigation, Moonroof

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Bluetooth, Navigation, Moonroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,400KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/17/2018 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $5898 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
UNIVERSAL GARAGE OPENER
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
12v Power Port
Front Driver Memory Seat

