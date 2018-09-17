2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9930914

9930914 Stock #: 18391

18391 VIN: 55SWF4KB3FU007502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 42,400 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation Paddle Shifters UNIVERSAL GARAGE OPENER Power Front Seats USB Ports Drive Mode Select 12v Power Port Front Driver Memory Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.