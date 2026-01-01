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<p>New arrival, trade in from Subaru dealer in good condition with lots of life left. Equipped with a 2.5L Boxer engine and CVT transmission, power group, leather memory seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, blindspot and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2015 Subaru Outback

207,000 KM

Details Description

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14498956

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
207,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S4BSCLC0F3202396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from Subaru dealer in good condition with lots of life left. Equipped with a 2.5L Boxer engine and CVT transmission, power group, leather memory seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, blindspot and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2015 Subaru Outback