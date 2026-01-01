$8,495+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Subaru Outback
2.5i w/Limited Pkg
2015 Subaru Outback
2.5i w/Limited Pkg
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
207,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S4BSCLC0F3202396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from Subaru dealer in good condition with lots of life left. Equipped with a 2.5L Boxer engine and CVT transmission, power group, leather memory seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, blindspot and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$8,495
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Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2015 Subaru Outback