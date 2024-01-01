Menu
{CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.!  ONLY 115,000KMS! ** ONE OWNER - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** CLEAN TITLE!  ** COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!! 

WELL EQUIPPED **PREMIUM PACKAGE** !! FINISHED IN NIGHT BLACK ON BLACK INTERIOR!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features! 2.0L I-4CYL GAS SAVER!! SYMMETRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! AUTOMATIC! Power Sunroof! NAVIGATION! Back Up Camera! Heated Seats! BLUETOOTH Hands Free Phone! Cruise Control! Roof Racks! Tints! SPORT WHEELS & So Much More!! NICE & CLEAN!!  NON SMOKER!! OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE! ! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

115,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

PREMIUM-AUTO-SUNROOF-NAVI-CAMERA-115KMS-CERTIFIED

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

PREMIUM-AUTO-SUNROOF-NAVI-CAMERA-115KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
VIN JF2GPADC7FH302840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-55840
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek