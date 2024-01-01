Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Volkswagen Golf

121,254 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,254KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU3FM078744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Media Device Interface
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Leatherette seating surface
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
5.8” Touchscreen Display
8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Recline

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf