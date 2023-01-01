2016 Audi A5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 5 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9590497

9590497 Stock #: PC8987

PC8987 VIN: WAUM2AFR9GA002466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8987

Mileage 99,551 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience tilt Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Armrests: rear folding Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Door sill trim: aluminum Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Total speakers: 13 Interior accents: aluminum Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Steering ratio: 15.9 Humidity/dewpoint sensors Front brake diameter: 12.6 Courtesy lights: door Power door locks: anti-lockout Battery: maintenance-free Impact sensor: door unlock Digital Sound Processing Grille color: black with chrome accents Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Alternator: 150 amps Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Window trim: aluminum Dash trim: simulated alloy Axle ratio: 2.85 Center console trim: simulated alloy Door trim: simulated alloy variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen LAMP FAILURE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining mast wiper activated self-leveling 12V rear Watts: 505 Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Remote CD location: glove compartment Remote CD: DVD audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.