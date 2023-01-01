$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2016 Audi A5
2.0T quattro Progresiv, S-LINE , AWD, NAVI, HEATED
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9590497
- Stock #: PC8987
- VIN: WAUM2AFR9GA002466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8987
- Mileage 99,551 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV | QUATTRO | AWD | 2.0L TFSI TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | S-LINE |NAVIGATION | POWER SUNROOF | AUTOMATIC LIGHTS | 8-WAY POWER SEATSS | 6.5-INCH INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | SATELLITE RADIO | LEATHER SEATS | 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2016 Audi A5 is a beautiful modern sports coupe, with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 220-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a smooth shifting automatic transmission and Audi's famous Quattro AWD system you will never have an issue driving this car all year round! This Audi A5 has impressive acceleration for a small displacement turbocharged engine, however the fuel efficiency and drivability prevail with this A5.
This A5 features a Glacier White Metallic exterior with 18-inch silver-finished aluminum wheels as well as Audi S-Line trim inside and out. The interior is wrapped in Black leather and features Navigation, an Audi MMI Infotainment System with a 6.5 Display, Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Keyless Entry and more. The front seats are powered with adjustable lumbar support so you can adjust your seat for your best comfort.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.