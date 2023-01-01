Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi A5

99,551 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A5

2016 Audi A5

2.0T quattro Progresiv, S-LINE , AWD, NAVI, HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A5

2.0T quattro Progresiv, S-LINE , AWD, NAVI, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9590497
  2. 9590497
  3. 9590497
  4. 9590497
  5. 9590497
  6. 9590497
  7. 9590497
  8. 9590497
  9. 9590497
  10. 9590497
  11. 9590497
  12. 9590497
  13. 9590497
  14. 9590497
  15. 9590497
  16. 9590497
  17. 9590497
  18. 9590497
  19. 9590497
  20. 9590497
  21. 9590497
  22. 9590497
  23. 9590497
  24. 9590497
  25. 9590497
  26. 9590497
  27. 9590497
  28. 9590497
  29. 9590497
  30. 9590497
  31. 9590497
  32. 9590497
  33. 9590497
  34. 9590497
  35. 9590497
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,551KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9590497
  • Stock #: PC8987
  • VIN: WAUM2AFR9GA002466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8987
  • Mileage 99,551 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV | QUATTRO | AWD | 2.0L TFSI TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | S-LINE |NAVIGATION | POWER SUNROOF | AUTOMATIC LIGHTS | 8-WAY POWER SEATSS | 6.5-INCH INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | SATELLITE RADIO | LEATHER SEATS | 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Audi A5 is a beautiful modern sports coupe, with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 220-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a smooth shifting automatic transmission and Audi's famous Quattro AWD system you will never have an issue driving this car all year round! This Audi A5 has impressive acceleration for a small displacement turbocharged engine, however the fuel efficiency and drivability prevail with this A5.







This A5 features a Glacier White Metallic exterior with 18-inch silver-finished aluminum wheels as well as Audi S-Line trim inside and out. The interior is wrapped in Black leather and features Navigation, an Audi MMI Infotainment System with a 6.5 Display, Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Keyless Entry and more. The front seats are powered with adjustable lumbar support so you can adjust your seat for your best comfort.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
tilt
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Armrests: rear folding
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Total speakers: 13
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Steering ratio: 15.9
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Impact sensor: door unlock
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Alternator: 150 amps
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Window trim: aluminum
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Axle ratio: 2.85
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Door trim: simulated alloy
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
wiper activated
self-leveling
12V rear
Watts: 505
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Remote CD location: glove compartment
Remote CD: DVD audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 BMW 5 Series M5...
 44,727 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 46,166 KM
$72,800 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 66,294 KM
$77,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory