2016 BMW 5 Series
xDRIVE-AWD-M SPORT-360 CAMERAS-NAVIGATION
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW 528i xDRIVE - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - HEADS UP DISPLAY - 360 CAMERAS - BACK UP CAMERA - SIDE VIEW CAMERAS - DIGITAL DASH - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - M SPORT BLACK WHEELS - MULTIFUNCTION M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - REAR LIP SPOILER - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - POWER SUNROOF - POWER TRUNK - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 109,000KM - $29,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
Vehicle Features
